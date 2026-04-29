Musical Adventures with Valley of the Tetons Library - Victor
Musical Adventures with Valley of the Tetons Library - Victor
Free and open to the public! Geared for listeners ages one through five, Musical Adventures provides a fun environment for children and their caregivers to enjoy music and play along, led by Stoner Family Education Curator Meaghan Heinrich. Don’t miss this popular program’s visit to Victor, Idaho! Sponsored in part by Valley of the Tetons Library.
Victor City Park
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
Victor City Park
58 N. Main StreetVictor, Idaho 83455
(208) 399-2884
amy@tetonvalleyfoundation.org