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Musical Adventures with Valley of the Tetons Library - Victor

Musical Adventures with Valley of the Tetons Library - Victor

Free and open to the public! Geared for listeners ages one through five, Musical Adventures provides a fun environment for children and their caregivers to enjoy music and play along, led by Stoner Family Education Curator Meaghan Heinrich. Don’t miss this popular program’s visit to Victor, Idaho! Sponsored in part by Valley of the Tetons Library.

Victor City Park
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
http://gtmf.org
Victor City Park
58 N. Main Street
Victor, Idaho 83455
(208) 399-2884
amy@tetonvalleyfoundation.org
http://www.tetonvalleyfoundation.org