Musical Adventures with Valley of the Tetons Library - Tetonia
Musical Adventures with Valley of the Tetons Library - Tetonia
Free and open to the public! GTMF brings the popular Musical Adventures early childhood music program to Tetonia, Idaho! Geared for listeners ages one through five, Musical Adventures provides a fun environment for children and their caregivers to enjoy music and play along, led by Stoner Family Education Curator Meaghan Heinrich.
Ruby Carson Memorial Park
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
Ruby Carson Memorial Park
3103 Perry AveTetonia, Idaho 83452