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Musical Adventures with Valley of the Tetons Library - Tetonia

Musical Adventures with Valley of the Tetons Library - Tetonia

Free and open to the public! GTMF brings the popular Musical Adventures early childhood music program to Tetonia, Idaho! Geared for listeners ages one through five, Musical Adventures provides a fun environment for children and their caregivers to enjoy music and play along, led by Stoner Family Education Curator Meaghan Heinrich.

Ruby Carson Memorial Park
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
http://gtmf.org
Ruby Carson Memorial Park
3103 Perry Ave
Tetonia, Idaho 83452