Music at Hole Food Rescue’s Sprout Mobile at Powderhorn Park - Jackson
Music at Hole Food Rescue’s Sprout Mobile at Powderhorn Park - Jackson
Free and open to the public! Come learn how percussion instruments work, join Stoner Family Education Curator Meaghan Heinrich for a sing-along and make your own instrument to take home! Great for children of all ages, plus enjoy a free healthy lunch from Hole Food Rescue’s Sprout Mobile.
Powderhorn Park
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
Powderhorn Park
200 Powderhorn LaneJackson, Wyoming 83001