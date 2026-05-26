Movie Night: I Saw the TV Glow - Laramie
Movie Night: I Saw the TV Glow - Laramie
🎬 Movie Night: I Saw the TV Glow
🗓 Monday, June 8 | 🕒 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
📍 Regal Fox Theater, Laramie
🎟️ $5 admission – get your ticket online or at the door: zeffy.com
Join us for a night of queer cinema! We will be screening I Saw the TV Glow as part of our pride celebration. A bold exploration of queerness in modern day, I Saw the TV Glow, connects fandom and queerness with striking cinematography. Starring Justice Smith and Jack Haven, directed by Jane Schoenbrun.
✨ Seating is first-come, first-served, so arrive early and get cozy!
✨ Hosted as part of Laramie PrideFest 2026.
Regal Fox Theater
$5 Admission
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Laramie PrideFest and
contact@laramiepridefest.com
Regal Fox Theater
505 S 20th StLaramie, Wyoming 82070