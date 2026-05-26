Movie Night: I Saw the TV Glow - Laramie

🎬 Movie Night: I Saw the TV Glow

🗓 Monday, June 8 | 🕒 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 Regal Fox Theater, Laramie

🎟️ $5 admission – get your ticket online or at the door: zeffy.com

Join us for a night of queer cinema! We will be screening I Saw the TV Glow as part of our pride celebration. A bold exploration of queerness in modern day, I Saw the TV Glow, connects fandom and queerness with striking cinematography. Starring Justice Smith and Jack Haven, directed by Jane Schoenbrun.

✨ Seating is first-come, first-served, so arrive early and get cozy!

✨ Hosted as part of Laramie PrideFest 2026.