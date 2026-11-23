Join us for the Middle School Open House at Mountain Academy’s Jackson Campus. Parents and students are invited to attend together, meet our educators, and experience how middle schoolers learn.

Through examples of student projects, you’ll see how our approach brings science and humanities together around shared questions. For example, students explore what it means to belong by studying food webs in Greater Yellowstone alongside stories of human migration. You’ll get a feel for how students investigate questions, connect ideas across subjects, and apply what they learn through purposeful projects.

You'll have time to ask questions about the curriculum, daily life in middle school, and the admissions process.

https://mountainacademy.fsenrollment.com/portal/public_calendars/middle_school_at_the_mountain_academy_jackson_campus