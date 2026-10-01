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Met Opera in HD: Verdi’s Macbeth - Jackson

Met Opera in HD: Verdi’s Macbeth - Jackson

Verdi’s thrilling take on the immortal Shakespearean drama centers on the doomed Scottish king, haunted by the ghosts of his murderous ascent to the throne, and his power-mad wife, whose ruinous ambition damns them both. Two of opera’s most extraordinary artists, baritone Quinn Kelsey and soprano Lise Davidsen, star as the scheming couple determined to seize power at any cost in a highly anticipated new production by Louisa Proske.

The Grand Teton Music Festival presents this live cinema transmission as part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.

Music by Giuseppe Verdi
Libretto by Francesco Maria Piave with additions by Andrea Maffei

Runtime is 3 hours and 30 minutes, with one intermission

$25

children/students $5

Center for the Arts
25
03:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 14 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
http://gtmf.org
Center for the Arts
240 S. Glenwood St
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
307 734 8956
info@jhcenterforthearts.org
http://www.jhcenterforthearts.org