The King of the Krewe has been murdered—and YOU are the detective.

Join The Arc of Laramie County for an interactive murder mystery dinner theater featuring professional actors, authentic New Orleans cuisine, silent and live auctions, and plenty of Mardi Gras flair.

Question suspects. Examine clues. Solve the mystery before dessert is served.

Details:

Date: Friday, August 29, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM – 9:15 PM

Location: LCCC Community Center, Cheyenne, WY

Cost: $50 per person

Dress Code: Mardi Gras festive encouraged!

All proceeds support The Arc’s programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Get Your Tickets: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/mardi-gras-gone-wrong-murder-mystery-fundraiser

Sponsorship opportunities available. Contact The Arc at 307-632-1209 or arcoflc@arcoflaramiecounty.org.