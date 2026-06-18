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Mardi Gras Gone Wrong

Mardi Gras Gone Wrong

The King of the Krewe has been murdered—and YOU are the detective.

Join The Arc of Laramie County for an interactive murder mystery dinner theater featuring professional actors, authentic New Orleans cuisine, silent and live auctions, and plenty of Mardi Gras flair.

Question suspects. Examine clues. Solve the mystery before dessert is served.

Details:

Date: Friday, August 29, 2026
Time: 5:00 PM – 9:15 PM
Location: LCCC Community Center, Cheyenne, WY
Cost: $50 per person
Dress Code: Mardi Gras festive encouraged!
All proceeds support The Arc’s programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Get Your Tickets: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/mardi-gras-gone-wrong-murder-mystery-fundraiser

Sponsorship opportunities available. Contact The Arc at 307-632-1209 or arcoflc@arcoflaramiecounty.org.

Laramie County Community College
$50.00
05:00 PM - 09:15 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Arc of Laramie County
arcoflc@arcoflaramiecounty.org
https://www.arcoflaramiecounty.org/events/
Laramie County Community College
1400 E College Dr
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82007
https://www.lccc.wy.edu//