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Laramie County Fair Ranch Rodeo - Cheyenne

Laramie County Fair Ranch Rodeo - Cheyenne

Saddle up for the Laramie County Fair Ranch Rodeo featuring local ranch teams competing in classic events, ranch bronc riding, and nonstop arena action. With free admission and food and drinks available for purchase, it’s a true celebration of cowboy spirit and ranching tradition.

*Sanctioned with the Big Sky Ranch Rodeo Finals

Event Center at Archer
03:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Laramie County Events
3076334672
mmunoz@laramiecounty.com
laramiecountyfair.com
Event Center at Archer
3801 Archer Pkwy
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82009
307-633-4670
events@laramiecounty.com
laramiecountyevents.com