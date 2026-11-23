Join us Friday December 11th, for an evening of holiday shopping, festive drinks and treats, giveaways, local business support, and community fun!

Start at Centennial park, where you can take photos with Santa and his mini highland cows, then pick up a map of participating businesses. Be sure to pick up your Holiday Sip and Stroll button while at Centennial park for your chance to win prizes from participating businesses (buttons are limited supply so come early)!

Hosted by The Western Social and Nicki Simon Events

