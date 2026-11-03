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La Fanciulla del West (The Girl of the Golden West) an opera by Puccini - Lander

La Fanciulla del West (The Girl of the Golden West) an opera by Puccini - Lander

An opera set in California during the Gold Rush, The Girl of the Golden West (La Fanciulla Del West) is an up-beat story with the luscious music of Puccini, who is famous for Madama Butterfly.

Fremont County Library, Lander
By donation
10:55 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 23 Jan 2027

Event Supported By

Lander Opera Group
307-714-1685
landermetopera@gmail.com
Fremont County Library, Lander
200 Amoretti Street
Lander, Wyoming 82520
307-332-5194
amarple@fclsonline.org
https://www.fremontcountywy.org/government/county_boards___affiliates/home_library/index.php?fbclid=IwAR0Va2rkPs2AXrYZgBQ-RcAuptwPnbdo2y_tjE2ILlHoxsZ4wA5GT_IS5sc