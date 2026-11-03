La Fanciulla del West (The Girl of the Golden West) an opera by Puccini - Lander
La Fanciulla del West (The Girl of the Golden West) an opera by Puccini - Lander
An opera set in California during the Gold Rush, The Girl of the Golden West (La Fanciulla Del West) is an up-beat story with the luscious music of Puccini, who is famous for Madama Butterfly.
Fremont County Library, Lander
By donation
10:55 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 23 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Lander Opera Group
307-714-1685
landermetopera@gmail.com
Fremont County Library, Lander
200 Amoretti StreetLander, Wyoming 82520
307-332-5194
amarple@fclsonline.org