Join us for a Kindergarten Open House at Mountain Academy’s Jackson Campus! Meet our educators, explore the classroom, and get a feel for what a day in kindergarten looks like.

We’ll give you an overview of the kindergarten program and share how children learn through questions about the world around them. You’ll hear how topics like using maps to find our way, observing how animals adapt, and getting to know the people who help our community give children opportunities to ask questions, share ideas, and solve problems together.

You'll have time to ask questions, talk with our educators about what you’re looking for in a kindergarten program, and learn about the admissions process.

Reserve your spot. The open house is for parents and guardians, and we will provide childcare for the first 10 registrants.

https://mountainacademy.fsenrollment.com/portal/public_calendars/kindergarten_at_the_mountain_academy_jackson_campus