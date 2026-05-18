July 4th Concert - Cheyenne
July 4th Concert - Cheyenne
Join CSO at the foot of the Wyoming State Capitol for an incredible concert! Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary with exciting patriotic and western-themed music including Liberty Fanfare, American Salute, The Patriot, The Cowboys Overture and so much more.
CSO will be joined by incredible guests including Annie & Amy Smith and members of the Wyoming Celebration Choir! The concert will culminate with a fireworks display over the Capitol accompanied by a selection of iconic July 4th favorites like Fanfare for the Common Man, the 1812 Overture Finale, The Washington Post March, and of course, The Stars and Stripes Forever.
Wyoming State Capitol
FREE
08:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra
3077788561
email@cheyennesymphony.org
Wyoming State Capitol
200 W. 24th St.Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001