July 4th Concert - Cheyenne

Join CSO at the foot of the Wyoming State Capitol for an incredible concert! Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary with exciting patriotic and western-themed music including Liberty Fanfare, American Salute, The Patriot, The Cowboys Overture and so much more.

CSO will be joined by incredible guests including Annie & Amy Smith and members of the Wyoming Celebration Choir! The concert will culminate with a fireworks display over the Capitol accompanied by a selection of iconic July 4th favorites like Fanfare for the Common Man, the 1812 Overture Finale, The Washington Post March, and of course, The Stars and Stripes Forever.