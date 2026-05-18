© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Jackalope Cult Cinema Club - Tinderdust - Laramie

Jackalope Cult Cinema Club - Tinderdust - Laramie

At Jackalope Cult Cinema, we take pride in connecting with local artists and giving them a space to share their work with the community. Underground art deserves a platform, and we want to continue building a space where creatives can experiment, collaborate, and be seen.

Bringing psychedelic visuals, dreamlike soundscapes, and eclectic energy that feels like stepping into another dimension, Tinderdust creates art and music that doesn’t just entertain — it shifts perspective. Expect vivid visuals, immersive atmosphere, and sounds that might just make you rethink your entire existence for a second.

The Gryphon Theatre
$5
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

Gryphon Theatre
https://www.gryphontheatre.org/

Artist Group Info

Tinderdust
zigsas@hotmail.com
https://tinderdust.wixsite.com/phantasmagoria
The Gryphon Theatre
710 E Garfield Street
Laramie, Wyoming 82070
(307)-745-8000
info@gryphontheatre.org
https://www.gryphontheatre.org/events