The Laramie Plains Museum invites the community to celebrate the season at its annual Holiday Open House, taking place Saturday, December 12, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 13, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Guests are invited to tour the historic Ivinson Mansion, beautifully decorated for Christmas, while enjoying live musical performances and complimentary refreshments provided by the museum. Just steps away in the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, the Laramie Woman’s Club will simultaneously host its Annual Christmas Bazaar, offering visitors a festive opportunity to shop local.