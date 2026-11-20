Holiday Open House - Laramie
Holiday Open House - Laramie
The Laramie Plains Museum invites the community to celebrate the season at its annual Holiday Open House, taking place Saturday, December 12, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 13, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Guests are invited to tour the historic Ivinson Mansion, beautifully decorated for Christmas, while enjoying live musical performances and complimentary refreshments provided by the museum. Just steps away in the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, the Laramie Woman’s Club will simultaneously host its Annual Christmas Bazaar, offering visitors a festive opportunity to shop local.
Laramie Plains Museum
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Dec 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Laramie Plains Museum
307-742-4448
lpmdirector@laramiemuseum.org
Laramie Plains Museum
603 E, Ivinson, AveLaramie, Wyoming 82070
3077424448
lpmdirector@lariemuseum.org