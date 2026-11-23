The Wyoming State Capitol invites families, friends, and visitors to kick off the holiday season with special evening hours and Santa’s special mailbox.

The Capitol will be open for special evening hours on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m., ahead of the Cheyenne Christmas Parade. Visitors are invited to step inside the People’s House and enjoy self-guided tours of one of the state’s most treasured landmarks. Whether visiting for the first time or rediscovering a familiar favorite, guests can explore the halls of the Capitol before heading downtown for the parade.

This Christmas season, the Capitol is also helping Santa’s elves with an important assignment: collecting letters bound for the North Pole. Santa’s special mailbox will make its debut during the Capitol’s Nov. 28 holiday opening and remain available through Dec. 23. Children of all ages can bring a letter from home or write one during their visit before placing it in the mailbox. Letters that include a return address may receive a response back from Santa.

Festive “Dear Santa” stationery, envelopes, and writing supplies will be available at the Capitol. Families are encouraged to explore Wyoming’s People’s House, find a comfortable spot to write, and spend time together before delivering their letters to Santa’s mailbox.

The Capitol is open year-round for self-guided tours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guided tours are also available for groups of 10 or more.