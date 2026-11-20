Once again, UPC is hosting its annual holiday celebration with their Cookie Sale. In addition to these wonderful home treats, they will again be offering "Soup to Nuts" with pecans, pistachios and almonds along with Frontier and Grandma Lu soup mixes. Additionally, items from Colorado's Honeyville and the Virginia Diner will be available. There will also be some new gift items at reduced prices tucked amongst the cookies.

The fair-trade shop, UPAVIM, based in Colorado will also be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. selling their beautiful handmade goods made by women in Guatemala.

If you need a break from all of this holiday cheer, UPC provides a place to sit down to enjoy the free coffee and homemade hot cinnamon rolls.

All proceeds will be donated to the Beloved Community serving students at the University of Wyoming.