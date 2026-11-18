You're invited to the 5th Annual Holiday Art Shop and Sale on Saturday, December 5, from 10 AM to 4 PM at my home studio, 8160 Firethorn Lane in Cheyenne.

This is the fifth year Mary and I have opened the studio for this holiday shop. I'll be showing and selling original work, and I'm glad to be joined this year by six of Cheyenne's favorite artists: Magpie Creations, Melinda Cummings, Miranda Unwin Art, Paint House Art, Rusty Brick Pottery, and Sewn Seed Beads. Come see a mix of painting, pottery, jewelry, and other handmade work, and maybe find a holiday gift that actually means something.

Admission is free, and no tickets or RSVP are needed. We'll have local drinks and snacks, parking is at the studio, and you're welcome to come for a little while or stay and visit.

More details are at https://www.facebook.com/events/1433674995550001/ and at https://fineartbysteveknox.com.