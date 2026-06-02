Grizzly 399 Sculpture Unveiling - Jackson

Join us for the unveiling and dedication of the Grizzly 399 Monument, to be held on September 9, 2026, at 5 p.m. The Grizzly 399 Monument was created under the artistic leadership of Jocelyn Russell; a distinguished wildlife sculptor whose body of work includes more than sixty public monuments recognized for their expressive realism. Kristen Douglas-Seitz and Colleen Moore contributed to the project as members of the sculpting team.

The monument, showing 399 and her famous quads, will be permanently installed near the museum’s front entrance, where it will be accessible to the public. Its placement provides an enduring setting to honor Grizzly 399, one of the most widely recognized wildlife figures of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, within a cultural institution devoted to wildlife art and conservation storytelling.

The public dedication event is free and open to all and will include remarks, an artist meet-and-greet, and educational programming:

5 – 5:30 p.m. — Dedication ceremony and remarks

5:30 – 6 p.m. — Artist meet-and-greet

6 – 7 p.m. — Public presentation in the museum auditorium, featuring insight into the creation of the sculpture and a question-and-answer session with the artist

Complimentary food and beverages will be available between 5 and 6 p.m.