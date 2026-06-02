© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Grizzly 399 Sculpture Unveiling - Jackson

Grizzly 399 Sculpture Unveiling - Jackson

Join us for the unveiling and dedication of the Grizzly 399 Monument, to be held on September 9, 2026, at 5 p.m. The Grizzly 399 Monument was created under the artistic leadership of Jocelyn Russell; a distinguished wildlife sculptor whose body of work includes more than sixty public monuments recognized for their expressive realism. Kristen Douglas-Seitz and Colleen Moore contributed to the project as members of the sculpting team.

The monument, showing 399 and her famous quads, will be permanently installed near the museum’s front entrance, where it will be accessible to the public. Its placement provides an enduring setting to honor Grizzly 399, one of the most widely recognized wildlife figures of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, within a cultural institution devoted to wildlife art and conservation storytelling.

The public dedication event is free and open to all and will include remarks, an artist meet-and-greet, and educational programming:
5 – 5:30 p.m. — Dedication ceremony and remarks
5:30 – 6 p.m. — Artist meet-and-greet
6 – 7 p.m. — Public presentation in the museum auditorium, featuring insight into the creation of the sculpture and a question-and-answer session with the artist

Complimentary food and beverages will be available between 5 and 6 p.m.

National Museum of Wildlife Art
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
National Museum of Wildlife Art
2820 Rungius Road
Jackson, Wyoming 83002
3077335771
info@wildlifeart.org
https://www.wildlifeart.org/visit/plan#hours