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Freezeout Stock Driveway Fence Removal Project - Dayton

Freezeout Stock Driveway Fence Removal Project - Dayton

Volunteers are invited to help remove approximately one mile of outdated barbed wire along the Freezeout Stock Driveway northwest of Dayton. The project begins June 5, with additional work on June 6 if needed. Participants will meet at 9:00 a.m. at Scott Bicentennial Park in Dayton before heading to the site. Volunteers should come prepared for a full day in the field, with appropriate clothing, water, and gear; tools will be provided. This project supports safer wildlife movement and responsible land management across both public and private lands.

Learn more at the link.

Scott Bicentennial Park
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Sheridan Community Land Trust & Powder River Fence Initiative
Scott Bicentennial Park
E 2nd Ave
Dayton, Wyoming