Freezeout Stock Driveway Fence Removal Project - Dayton

Volunteers are invited to help remove approximately one mile of outdated barbed wire along the Freezeout Stock Driveway northwest of Dayton. The project begins June 5, with additional work on June 6 if needed. Participants will meet at 9:00 a.m. at Scott Bicentennial Park in Dayton before heading to the site. Volunteers should come prepared for a full day in the field, with appropriate clothing, water, and gear; tools will be provided. This project supports safer wildlife movement and responsible land management across both public and private lands.

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