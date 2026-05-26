Festival Orchestra: Shostakovich & Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto - Jackson

Beloved Festival Orchestra member Conrad Jones moves from the brass section to the front of the stage to perform Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto, one of the finest concertos ever written for the instrument, and the only one Haydn ever wrote. In contrast to Haydn’s singular piece are two works by important 20th century icons – a playful literary overture by American Samuel Barber, The School for Scandal Overture, and an incredibly precocious college graduation project by Dmitri Shostakovich, his Symphony No. 1.

Program:

Barber: The School for Scandal Overture

Haydn: Trumpet Concerto

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

Conrad Jones, trumpet

Join us in the lobby at 6 PM for a Pre-Concert Talk, an inside look into the music led by Stoner Family Education Curator Meaghan Heinrich. Talks are sponsored by the Goodman Family Foundation, in memory of Roy and Barbara Goodman.

$40 – $75, children/students $5

