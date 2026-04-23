Festival Orchestra: Melodies of Britain - Jackson

Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles celebrates his home islands with two distinct visions of Great Britain. Haydn’s final symphony was written and premiered in London, a city that adored him like a native son, while James MacMillan’s orchestral fantasy on patriotic British themes, Britannia, creates a “tapestry” of “surprising scenarios in the mind of the listener.” Not to be missed, violinist Maria Ioudenitch makes her GTMF debut with Mendelssohn’s “jewel of the heart,” the moving Violin Concerto.

Program

James MacMillan: Britannia

Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto

Haydn: Symphony No. 104, “London”

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

Maria Ioudenitch, violin

Join us in the lobby at 6 PM for a Pre-Concert Talk, an inside look into the music led by GTMF violinist Heather Kurzbauer. Talks are sponsored by the Goodman Family Foundation, in memory of Roy and Barbara Goodman.