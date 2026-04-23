Festival Orchestra Finale: Night at the Opera - Jackson

The annual tradition of opera at the Grand Teton Music Festival continues with an evening of arias, duets and orchestral interludes from none other than Giacomo Puccini, featuring soprano Eleni Calenos and tenor Daniel Luis Espinal. These two world-class voices join Maestro Runnicles and the Festival Orchestra in this aural feast of melody and drama, but not before we see Italy through the eyes of Felix Mendelssohn, who visited the country in 1830 and set down his impressions in both musical notes and vibrant watercolors.

Program

Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4, “Italian”

Puccini: Scenes, Interludes, Arias

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

Eleni Calenos, soprano

Daniel Luis Espinal, tenor

Join us in the lobby at 6 PM for a Pre-Concert Talk, an inside look into the music led by GTMF violinist Hasse Borup. Talks are sponsored by the Goodman Family Foundation, in memory of Roy and Barbara Goodman.