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Fantasia 2026 - Teton Village

Fantasia 2026 - Teton Village

The Festival Orchestra is the heart of GTMF. While Walk Festival Hall is renovated, join us for a special night of classical favorites overlooking the Hall on Teton Village Commons, led by Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles. Tap your feet and dance along to Dance of the Hours, selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite and more.

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

Deposit tickets are available for this event. Tickets with your seating assignment will be issued and sent at a later date.

Teton Village Commons
$35 – $50
06:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
http://gtmf.org
Teton Village Commons
3395 Cody Lane
Teton Village, Wyoming