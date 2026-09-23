Fall Open House at The NIC - Casper

🍂 Fall Open House at The NIC!

Spend your Saturday at The NIC for an afternoon of fall art, pumpkin carving, and time in the galleries. Bring the family and join us for a FREE community event!

🎃 Saturday, October 10 | 10 AM-2 PM

• Fall art activities

• Pumpkin carving demonstration with artist Marissa Butler

• Food and drinks

• Explore exhibitions throughout the museum

• Pumpkin carving competition

• Free admission

While you’re here, see On the Coast with Conrad Schwiering, A Home for Steamboat featuring original illustrations by Zachary Pullen, Artists Are Scientists: Rachel Hawkinson, and Different but Same.

Come make some art, carve a pumpkin, and spend the day at The NIC!

📍 The Nicolaysen Art Museum

400 E. Collins Dr., Casper, WY