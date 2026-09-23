Fall Open House at The NIC - Casper
Fall Open House at The NIC - Casper
🍂 Fall Open House at The NIC!
Spend your Saturday at The NIC for an afternoon of fall art, pumpkin carving, and time in the galleries. Bring the family and join us for a FREE community event!
🎃 Saturday, October 10 | 10 AM-2 PM
• Fall art activities
• Pumpkin carving demonstration with artist Marissa Butler
• Food and drinks
• Explore exhibitions throughout the museum
• Pumpkin carving competition
• Free admission
While you’re here, see On the Coast with Conrad Schwiering, A Home for Steamboat featuring original illustrations by Zachary Pullen, Artists Are Scientists: Rachel Hawkinson, and Different but Same.
Come make some art, carve a pumpkin, and spend the day at The NIC!
📍 The Nicolaysen Art Museum
400 E. Collins Dr., Casper, WY
The Nicolaysen Art Museum
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Nicolaysen Art Museum
(307) 235-5247
ty@thenic.org
Artist Group Info
marketing@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum
400 E Collins DrCasper, Wyoming 82601
(307) 235-5247
ty@thenic.org