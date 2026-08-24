Fables, Feathers & Fur: Special Edition with Annie Chen - Jackson

This program is geared towards ages 3-6, but all children are welcome.

Join us for a special edition of Fables, Feathers & Fur featuring Annie Chen, this year’s winner of the Bull-Bransom Award. She’ll read her winning book "Salmon Run," following the incredible journey of a Pacific coho salmon from a tiny egg in a Washington stream to the Pacific Ocean and back again. After storytime, young visitors will create a hands-on art project alongside Chen inspired by her book. Following the art project, please join us for a book sale and signing at 11 a.m. All materials are provided.

Chen is an artist, designer, researcher, and author-illustrator whose work explores the relationships between science, culture, and the living world. Drawing on her background in biology and design, she creates visual stories that make complex ecological ideas feel vivid, wondrous, and alive. "Salmon Run" is her debut picture book.

Walk-ins welcome! Registration is only required for groups of 10 or more. We can also accommodate educators interested in scheduling Fables, Feathers & Fur programming for their respective groups. For more information and to schedule your group, please contact kjhahn@wildlifeart.org.

Generously sponsored by Nancy & Dick Collister.

Headshot and artwork by Annie Chen.