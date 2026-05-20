Downtown Sign Lighting - Laramie
Downtown Sign Lighting - Laramie
Join us on Monday, June 1, at 7:30 PM at the First Street Footbridge to change the lights of the Downtown Laramie sign to Pride colors! Light up the sign with us at 8:30 PM. This bold symbol celebrates our community's love, visibility, and unity. Don't miss this illuminating start to Laramie PrideFest 2026!
First Street Footbridge
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Laramie PrideFest and
contact@laramiepridefest.com
First Street Footbridge
398 S 1st StLaramie, Wyoming 82070
contact@laramiepridefest.org