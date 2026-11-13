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Dolly Parton Tribute Night at The Cowboy Saloon - Laramie

Dolly Parton Tribute Night at The Cowboy Saloon - Laramie

🤠💖 FRIDAY NIGHT IS ABOUT TO GET A WHOLE LOT MORE DOLLY! 💖🤠

Grab your boots, tease that hair, break out the rhinestones, and get ready for a night celebrating the one and only Dolly Parton! ✨💃

This Friday, November 13th, we’re bringing something extra fun to The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall with our Dolly Parton Tribute Night — and the best part…

NO COVER!!!!

21+

We’ve got a whole evening of fun planned:

💃 7 PM – 8 PM | FREE Dance Lessons
Heartache Dance will be teaching FREE dance lessons while we dance along to the legendary songs of Dolly Parton!

👑 8 PM – 9 PM | Dolly Look-Alike Contest & Social Dancing
Come dressed to impress and show us your best Dolly look!

🎁 Fun prizes will be given out — so don’t be shy, go all out!

🎬 9 PM | Documentary Screening
We’ll be showing What Dolly Gave Me: Celebrating an East Tennessee Folk Hero, a 23-minute independent documentary celebrating the life, legacy, and impact of Dolly Parton.

Whether you come for the dancing, the costumes, the music, or the movie, this is going to be a fun night you won’t want to miss! ❤️

📍 The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall
📅 Friday, November 13th
⏰ Starts at 7 PM
🚨 NO COVER!!!!

The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

"What Dolly Gave Me" (documentary film)
caleb@holl.company
https://www.youtube.com/@hollandstory

Artist Group Info

Caleb Holland, Director and Producer
caleb@holl.company
calebhollandfilm.com
The Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall
108 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070
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