Discovery Center Project: Ghouls in a Jar - Casper
Discovery Center Project: Ghouls in a Jar - Casper
Spend the first Saturday of the month making spooky ghouls in a jar!
This project is FREE and on October 3, 2026 at 11:30 AM-1PM
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org
Artist Group Info
marketing@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum Discovery Center
400 E. Collins DriveCasper , Wyoming 82601
1(307) 235-5247
info@thenic.org