Community Bluegrass Jam - Jackson

Free and open to the public! Come play music with your community! Led by Clay Humphrey (TMS) and Meaghan Heinrich (GTMF), this event is for anyone who wants to participate prior to the Festival’s presentation of Punch Brothers! You’re welcome to sing along, keep rhythm with shakers, or simply listen. No RSVP needed — bring your instrument and join the fun!

Questions? Contact admin@tetonmusicschool.org | 307.201.1908