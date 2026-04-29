Community Bluegrass Jam - Jackson
Community Bluegrass Jam - Jackson
Free and open to the public! Come play music with your community! Led by Clay Humphrey (TMS) and Meaghan Heinrich (GTMF), this event is for anyone who wants to participate prior to the Festival’s presentation of Punch Brothers! You’re welcome to sing along, keep rhythm with shakers, or simply listen. No RSVP needed — bring your instrument and join the fun!
Questions? Contact admin@tetonmusicschool.org | 307.201.1908
Center for the Arts
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Mon, 27 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
Center for the Arts
240 S. Glenwood StJackson, Wyoming 83001
307 734 8956
info@jhcenterforthearts.org