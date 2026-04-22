Comedy for Captain Dixon, featuring Rachel Feinstein - Casper

The Rialto Theater will host “Comedy for Captain Dixon,” a fundraiser featuring nationally touring comedian Rachel Feinstein, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. The event raises money for Captain Brian Dixon of the Casper Fire Department, who is fighting cancer.

The night includes two performances. The early show has doors at 5:30 p.m. and starts at 6:30 p.m. The late show has doors at

8:15 p.m. and starts at 9:00 p.m.

Rachel Feinstein is one of the country’s best-known stand-up comedians. She has appeared on Netflix, HBO, Comedy Central, The

Tonight Show, and Last Comic Standing.

The event raises money in several ways. Net proceeds from ticket sales, a share of bar sales, and additional fundraising activities

throughout the night will all go directly to Captain Dixon and his family. The event is supported by Casper Firefighters IAFF Local

904, whose members and local volunteers are donating their time to greet guests, host the room, and help run the fundraising

activities.