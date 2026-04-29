Classical Music Listening Club at Teton County Library - Jackson
Classical Music Listening Club at Teton County Library - Jackson
Free and open to the public! Dive into classical music with the Grand Teton Music Festival! Suitable for interested novices and seasoned fans alike, this adult education group will explore the history, theory and stories behind epic classical works each week. Led by Stoner Family Education Curator Meaghan Heinrich, prepare for the coming weekend’s Festival Orchestra concerts or simply join the discussion in the Classical Music Listening Club. Sponsored in part by Teton County Library.
Teton County Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 6 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Teton Music Festival
(307) 733-3050
Teton County Library
125 Virginian LnJackson, Wyoming 83001
(307) 733-2164