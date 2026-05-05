Chip Happens: Wood Carvers Call - Cheyenne

The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens is accepting applications for a skilled woodcarver to create a unique arborglyph from a large stump on our property. We are looking for ideas that draw inspiration from the natural world, whether they are your vision of the High Plains West, naturally occurring abstract shapes, garden and landscape features, or wildlife interpretations. Let your imagination be guided by the wood's shape.

Project Specifics:

The stump is 15 feet tall, with a diameter of two feet at the base and a thinner top

Submissions open from April 24th through July 31, 2026

Budget:

about $3,000 + travel costs

Rules:

Family-friendly artwork is required

While creativity is welcomed, bears and bare butts are not.

It must be appropriate for long-term outdoor display

How to Apply:

Artists are encouraged to submit the following:

A portfolio of previous work

Sketches or concept ideas

Submit to Brandi Bingham at bbingham@cheyennecity.org or for questions, call 307.773.1041

The deadline is July 31, 2026.