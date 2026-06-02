Cheyenne Audubon talk: Egyptian birds and bird deities

Program: Birds of the Nile: Modern birds and ancient deities

Cheyenne Audubon invites the public to a free talk, “Birds of the Nile River: Modern birds and ancient deities,” October 20 at 6 p.m. in the Sunflower Room at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.

Speaker Pete Arnold and his wife Ruth visited Egypt in March. They took a five-day trip down the Nile River by felucca, a traditional wooden sailboat, observing birds and other wildlife as well as signs of ancient Egyptian avian-related gods and goddesses.

Pete has been an avid amateur photographer for 70 years focusing the last 20 years on digital avian photography. He is a former member of Audubon Rockies Board of Trustees and a long-time member of Cheyenne High Plains Audubon Society.

For more information on this and other Audubon activities, see https://cheyenneaudubon.org/or write CheyenneAudubon@gmail.com.

