Cheyenne Audubon field trip to Laramie Plains Lakes

Field Trip: Laramie Plains Lakes

Cheyenne Audubon members invite the public for a free field trip Saturday, October 17. It is open to everyone interested in birdwatching.

Participants will leave at 7:30 a.m. from the Lions Park parking lot between the Children’s Village and the big picnic shelter. At 8:30 we will meet Laramie Audubon members in Laramie at the First Street Plaza, 1st Street and Grand Avenue. We expect to return to Cheyenne in early afternoon, but anyone with their own transportation can return at any time.

We’ll be visiting Lake Hattie and other area lakes looking for waterfowl and other birds attracted to water. Bring binoculars if you have them. Spotting scopes will be available.

Bring sunscreen and water, along with a snack or lunch if you like. Dress appropriately for some walking along uneven paths. Contact Grant Frost (307-343-2024) if you are interested in joining us, so that we can inform you if something changes and also to let him know whether you can take people or need a ride. See https://cheyenneaudubon.org/ for more information about this and other Cheyenne Audubon activities.

