Buffalo Bill presents "Legacy of WY" at Devils Tower

July 10th, Fri, 8 pm "Buffalo Bill" and Dr Jo present "The Legacy of Wyoming", Songs and Stories Celebrating Wyomings Role in America's 250 years. Performance at Devil' Tower campground amphitheatre

July 11th, Sat, 11am, "Buffalo Bill" and Dr Jo present "The Legacy of Wyoming", Songs and Stories Celebrating Wyomings Role in America's 250 years, Performance at the pavilion at base of Devil's Tower.