Brown Bag Concert Series - Rock Springs
Brown Bag Concert Series - Rock Springs
Dominick Antonelli is a contemplative folk and acoustic musician based in Colorado. He blends intuitive fingerstyle guitar, vocal performances, meditation, and energy healing into his shows. He is performing in Rock Springs as part of the Brown Bag Concert
Downtown Rock Springs
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Downtown Rock Springs
307-352-1434
info@downtownrs.com
Artist Group Info
Dominick Antonelli
dantonellimusic@gmail.com
https://www.google.com/search?q=dominick+antonelli+bio+musician&rlz=1C1GCEA_enUS1164US1166&oq=&ghttps://www.google.com/search?q=dominick+antonelli+bio+musician&rlz=1C1GCEA_enUS1164US1166&oq=&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqCQgCEEUYOxjCAzIJCAAQRRg7GMIDMgkIARBFGDsYwgMyCQgCEEUYOxjCAzIJCAMQRRg7GMIDMgkIBBBFGDsYwgMyCQgFEEUYOxjCAzIJCAYQRRg7GMIDMgkIBxBFGDsYwgPSAQkzODgwajBqMTWoAgiwAgHxBdFzbpPDjr6Q&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-s_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqCQgCEEUYOxjCAzIJCAAQRRg7GMIDMgkIARBFGDsYwgMyCQgCEEUYOxjCAzIJCAMQRRg7GMIDMgkIBBBFGDsYwgMyCQgFEEUYOxjCAzIJCAYQRRg7GMIDMgkIBxBFGDsYwgPSAQkzODgwajBqMTWoAgiwAgHxBdFzbpPDjr6Q&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
Downtown Rock Springs
603 S. MainRock Springs, Wyoming 82901
3073521434
chad_banks@rswy.net