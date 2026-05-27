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Brown Bag Concert Series - Rock Springs

Brown Bag Concert Series - Rock Springs

Dominick Antonelli is a contemplative folk and acoustic musician based in Colorado. He blends intuitive fingerstyle guitar, vocal performances, meditation, and energy healing into his shows. He is performing in Rock Springs as part of the Brown Bag Concert

Downtown Rock Springs
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Tue, 2 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Downtown Rock Springs
307-352-1434
info@downtownrs.com
downtownrs.com

Artist Group Info

Dominick Antonelli
dantonellimusic@gmail.com
https://www.google.com/search?q=dominick+antonelli+bio+musician&amp;rlz=1C1GCEA_enUS1164US1166&amp;oq=&amp;ghttps://www.google.com/search?q=dominick+antonelli+bio+musician&amp;rlz=1C1GCEA_enUS1164US1166&amp;oq=&amp;gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqCQgCEEUYOxjCAzIJCAAQRRg7GMIDMgkIARBFGDsYwgMyCQgCEEUYOxjCAzIJCAMQRRg7GMIDMgkIBBBFGDsYwgMyCQgFEEUYOxjCAzIJCAYQRRg7GMIDMgkIBxBFGDsYwgPSAQkzODgwajBqMTWoAgiwAgHxBdFzbpPDjr6Q&amp;sourceid=chrome&amp;ie=UTF-s_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqCQgCEEUYOxjCAzIJCAAQRRg7GMIDMgkIARBFGDsYwgMyCQgCEEUYOxjCAzIJCAMQRRg7GMIDMgkIBBBFGDsYwgMyCQgFEEUYOxjCAzIJCAYQRRg7GMIDMgkIBxBFGDsYwgPSAQkzODgwajBqMTWoAgiwAgHxBdFzbpPDjr6Q&amp;sourceid=chrome&amp;ie=UTF-8
Downtown Rock Springs
603 S. Main
Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901
3073521434
chad_banks@rswy.net
www.downtownrs.com