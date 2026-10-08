Bridger's Nightmares and Children's Carnival - Fort Bridger
Bridger's Nightmares and Children's Carnival - Fort Bridger
Fort Bridger is hosting and Bridger's nightmares haunted event for ages 12+ from 8-11 pm on October 23 & 24.
On October 24 from 1-4 pm we are having a children's carnival with games, prizes, a mini haunted house, food, face painting, and more. Tickets are purchased at the event. Tickets for the Bridger's Nightmares are $10/person and tickets for the Children's Carnival are $5 /family.
Fort Bridger Historic state Park
$5-$10
01:00 PM - 11:00 PM, every day through Oct 24, 2026.
Event Supported By
Fort Bridger Historical Site
Fort Bridger Historic state Park
37000 I-80BLFort Bridger , Wyoming 82933
8189746852
ghostshunter11@gmail.com