Bridger's Nightmares and Children's Carnival - Fort Bridger

Fort Bridger is hosting and Bridger's nightmares haunted event for ages 12+ from 8-11 pm on October 23 & 24.

On October 24 from 1-4 pm we are having a children's carnival with games, prizes, a mini haunted house, food, face painting, and more. Tickets are purchased at the event. Tickets for the Bridger's Nightmares are $10/person and tickets for the Children's Carnival are $5 /family.