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Book Signing with Pamela Galbreath, Patricia Buttler, and Marcia Hensley at Barnes & Noble - Cheyenne

Book Signing with Pamela Galbreath, Patricia Buttler, and Marcia Hensley at Barnes & Noble - Cheyenne

Books will be signed by the authors: Pamela Galbreath (In the Scent of Horses, Hay, and Old Barns), Patricia Buttler (Traveling on the River of Dementia), and Marcia Hensley (Staking Her Claim and Away from it All). We will also visit with customers to discuss our books and the writing process.

Barnes & Noble Cheyenne
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Barnes & Noble Cheyenne Wyoming

Artist Group Info

Pamela Galbreath, Marcia Hensley, Patty Buttler
pamelagalbreath23@gmail.com
pamelagmusings.com
Barnes & Noble Cheyenne
5116 Frontier Mall Drive #400
Cheyenne, Wyoming