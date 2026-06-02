Book Signing with Pamela Galbreath, Patricia Buttler, and Marcia Hensley at Barnes & Noble - Cheyenne
Book Signing with Pamela Galbreath, Patricia Buttler, and Marcia Hensley at Barnes & Noble - Cheyenne
Books will be signed by the authors: Pamela Galbreath (In the Scent of Horses, Hay, and Old Barns), Patricia Buttler (Traveling on the River of Dementia), and Marcia Hensley (Staking Her Claim and Away from it All). We will also visit with customers to discuss our books and the writing process.
Barnes & Noble Cheyenne
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Barnes & Noble Cheyenne Wyoming
Artist Group Info
Pamela Galbreath, Marcia Hensley, Patty Buttler
pamelagalbreath23@gmail.com
Barnes & Noble Cheyenne
5116 Frontier Mall Drive #400Cheyenne, Wyoming