Book Signing of Award Winning Author and FBI Agent Kenneth Strange Jr. - Casper
Book Signing of Award Winning Author and FBI Agent Kenneth Strange Jr. - Casper
With true crime at an all time high in public interest, your audience might appreciate a look inside the mind of someone who actually lived it. Kennth Strange's true crime memoir "A Cop's Son: One G-Man's Fight Against Jihad, Global Fraud and the Cartels" takes the reader behind fortress-like doors into a secret world of terrorists, fraudsters and cartels.
Strange's other award winning book "It's Your Camino: One Couple's 500-Mile Pilgrimage Across Spain" is a travel adventure memoir set in Spain and endorsed by the legendary Hollywood actor, Martin Sheen.
Wind City Books
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wind City Books
3073156003
windcitybooks@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Kenneth Strange Jr.
kennethstrange@aol.com
Wind City Books
152 S Center StreetCasper, Wyoming 82601
307-315-6003
windcitybooks@gmail.com