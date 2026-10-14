Book Signing of Award Winning Author and FBI Agent Kenneth Strange Jr. - Casper

With true crime at an all time high in public interest, your audience might appreciate a look inside the mind of someone who actually lived it. Kennth Strange's true crime memoir "A Cop's Son: One G-Man's Fight Against Jihad, Global Fraud and the Cartels" takes the reader behind fortress-like doors into a secret world of terrorists, fraudsters and cartels.

Strange's other award winning book "It's Your Camino: One Couple's 500-Mile Pilgrimage Across Spain" is a travel adventure memoir set in Spain and endorsed by the legendary Hollywood actor, Martin Sheen.