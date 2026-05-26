Artmaking Night - Laramie
Artmaking Night - Laramie
🎨 A Night to Create and Celebrate 🎉
“From dial-up days to endless scrolling, the internet has shaped how we connect, create, and celebrate who we are. Drop in for a colorful, family-friendly art workshop where every identity gets to shine. This event is for LGBTQ+ youth, families, and allies.
🎨 Participate in hands-on art workshops and activities
🗓 Date: Friday, June 12, 2026
🕒 Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
📍 Location: Canterbury House,110 S 9th St, Laramie, WY 82070
🎟️ Free entry | All ages welcome | No RSVP required
Where creativity meets connection—because sometimes the internet doesn’t just load pages… it helps us discover ourselves.
Canterbury House
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Laramie PrideFest and
contact@laramiepridefest.com