Artmaking Night - Laramie

🎨 A Night to Create and Celebrate 🎉

“From dial-up days to endless scrolling, the internet has shaped how we connect, create, and celebrate who we are. Drop in for a colorful, family-friendly art workshop where every identity gets to shine. This event is for LGBTQ+ youth, families, and allies.

🎨 Participate in hands-on art workshops and activities

🗓 Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

🕒 Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 Location: Canterbury House,110 S 9th St, Laramie, WY 82070

🎟️ Free entry | All ages welcome | No RSVP required

Where creativity meets connection—because sometimes the internet doesn’t just load pages… it helps us discover ourselves.