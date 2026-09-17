An Evening with Garrison Keillor - Gillette

Spend an evening in the company of one of America's great storytellers.

On Sunday, October 4, at the Heritage Center Theater at CAM-PLEX in Gillette, Wyoming, Garrison Keillor brings his signature wit, wisdom, and warmth to the stage for a night of unforgettable stories, music, and laughter.

Joined by pianist Richard Dworsky, Keillor invites audiences to slow down, listen closely, and enjoy the timeless pleasure of a story well told.

