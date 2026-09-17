An Evening with Garrison Keillor - Gillette
An Evening with Garrison Keillor - Gillette
Spend an evening in the company of one of America's great storytellers.
On Sunday, October 4, at the Heritage Center Theater at CAM-PLEX in Gillette, Wyoming, Garrison Keillor brings his signature wit, wisdom, and warmth to the stage for a night of unforgettable stories, music, and laughter.
Joined by pianist Richard Dworsky, Keillor invites audiences to slow down, listen closely, and enjoy the timeless pleasure of a story well told.
Heritage Center Theater at CAM-PLEX
$41-$73
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
CAM-PLEX
307-682-0552
info@cam-plex.com
Artist Group Info
Garrison Keillor
Heritage Center Theater at CAM-PLEX
1635 Reata DriveGillette, Wyoming 82718
3076828802
info@cam-plex.com