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An Evening with Garrison Keillor - Gillette

An Evening with Garrison Keillor - Gillette

Spend an evening in the company of one of America's great storytellers.

On Sunday, October 4, at the Heritage Center Theater at CAM-PLEX in Gillette, Wyoming, Garrison Keillor brings his signature wit, wisdom, and warmth to the stage for a night of unforgettable stories, music, and laughter.

Joined by pianist Richard Dworsky, Keillor invites audiences to slow down, listen closely, and enjoy the timeless pleasure of a story well told.

Heritage Center Theater at CAM-PLEX
$41-$73
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CAM-PLEX
307-682-0552
info@cam-plex.com
https://www.cam-plex.com

Artist Group Info

Garrison Keillor
https://www.garrisonkeillor.com
Heritage Center Theater at CAM-PLEX
1635 Reata Drive
Gillette, Wyoming 82718
3076828802
info@cam-plex.com
https://www.cam-plex.com/