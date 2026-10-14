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Albany County Historical Society October Program - Laramie

Albany County Historical Society October Program - Laramie

The Albany County Historical Society will host preservationist Gwendolyn Kristy to learn about the recent listing of Laramie’s West Side Neighborhood as a Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places. The West Side is one of the earliest parts of Laramie to be settled by European immigrants, and later Hispanic immigrants, along the Union Pacific Railroad. ACHS programs are free and open to the public. All are welcome to attend.

Alice Hardie Stevens Center
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07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Albany County Historic Preservation Board
Alice Hardie Stevens Center
603 E Ivinson Ave
Laramie, Wyoming 82070