A Menopause Community Conversation: Symptoms & Solutions - Cheyenne
A Menopause Community Conversation: Symptoms & Solutions - Cheyenne
A Menopause Conversation: a free community talk with Julee Avram, DSN, WHNP-BC, MSCP on hot flashes, sleep, mood, bone health, and what hormone therapy does and doesn't do. Bring your questions! Registration required.
Laramie County Public Library
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 25 Aug 0205
Event Supported By
Inflexxion Health Corporation
team@inflexxionhealth.com
Artist Group Info
victoria.hodgkins@inflexxionhealth.com
Laramie County Public Library
2200 Pioneer AveCheyenne, Wyoming