© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

A Día de los Muertos Celebration - Casper

A Día de los Muertos Celebration - Casper

Join us for A Día de los Muertos Celebration on November 1, 2026 from 4-6:30 PM at The NIC. Enjoy traditional dancers, art activities, Lotería, light refreshments, and student ofrendas.
Want to add a photo to our community ofrenda? Drop off framed photos of loved ones at The NIC October 26-30.
Free admission!

The Nicolaysen Art Museum
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Nicolaysen Art Museum
(307) 235-5247
ty@thenic.org
www.thenic.org

Artist Group Info

marketing@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum
400 E Collins Dr
Casper, Wyoming 82601
(307) 235-5247
ty@thenic.org
www.thenic.org