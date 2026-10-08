A Día de los Muertos Celebration - Casper
A Día de los Muertos Celebration - Casper
Join us for A Día de los Muertos Celebration on November 1, 2026 from 4-6:30 PM at The NIC. Enjoy traditional dancers, art activities, Lotería, light refreshments, and student ofrendas.
Want to add a photo to our community ofrenda? Drop off framed photos of loved ones at The NIC October 26-30.
Free admission!
The Nicolaysen Art Museum
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Nicolaysen Art Museum
(307) 235-5247
ty@thenic.org
Artist Group Info
marketing@thenic.org
The Nicolaysen Art Museum
400 E Collins DrCasper, Wyoming 82601
(307) 235-5247
ty@thenic.org