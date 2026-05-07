A Celebration of Families! - Casper

Each summer, Casper Housing Authority (CHA) hosts the Annual Father’s Day Event – A Celebration of Families.

We would like you to join us this year on Saturday, June 20 from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm at Washington Park. We are working hard to fill the park with free kid’s activities, a barbeque, snow cones, cotton candy, and cold soda and water.

As always, this free community event is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development initiative that aims to strengthen the bond between children and their fathers with the goal of connecting Dads to supportive services in their communities.