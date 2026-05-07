A Celebration of Families! - Casper
A Celebration of Families! - Casper
Each summer, Casper Housing Authority (CHA) hosts the Annual Father’s Day Event – A Celebration of Families.
We would like you to join us this year on Saturday, June 20 from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm at Washington Park. We are working hard to fill the park with free kid’s activities, a barbeque, snow cones, cotton candy, and cold soda and water.
As always, this free community event is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development initiative that aims to strengthen the bond between children and their fathers with the goal of connecting Dads to supportive services in their communities.
Washington Park in Casper
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Casper Housing Authority
3072583368
Info@Chaoffice.org