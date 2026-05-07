© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

A Celebration of Families! - Casper

A Celebration of Families! - Casper

Each summer, Casper Housing Authority (CHA) hosts the Annual Father’s Day Event – A Celebration of Families.

We would like you to join us this year on Saturday, June 20 from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm at Washington Park. We are working hard to fill the park with free kid’s activities, a barbeque, snow cones, cotton candy, and cold soda and water.

As always, this free community event is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development initiative that aims to strengthen the bond between children and their fathers with the goal of connecting Dads to supportive services in their communities.

Washington Park in Casper
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Casper Housing Authority
3072583368
Info@Chaoffice.org
Washington Park in Casper
3072661388
info@chaoffice.org
www.chaoffice.org