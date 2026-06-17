Wyoming energy savings program rebooted by the Department of Energy

A federally-funded program designed to save residents money on their energy projects is finally getting off the ground, after being delayed last summer. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) said they needed to conduct a review of the program before depositing the funds. Now, Wyoming residents will soon be able to apply for rebates.

It’s called the Home Energy Rebates Program , which includes the Home Owner Managing Energy Savings Rebates (HOMES) and the High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate Program (HEEHR) . The program uses federal dollars to pay for home energy projects in any state that applies, saving residents money on their energy bills. The Biden-era Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) earmarked $8.8 billion for the endeavor. In Wyoming, $69 million of that is managed by the Wyoming Energy Authority (WEA) , and helps cover expenses like heat pump installations, electrical wiring, and insulation.

“Really this program is designed to help all Wyoming residents improve their household energy efficiency, simply so they can consume less energy and save money on their monthly utility bills,” said Patrick Millin, State Energy Program Manager at the WEA.

Wyoming has some of the lowest energy costs in the country . Residents pay almost 14¢ per kWh compared to the almost 19¢ kWh national average. But dry conditions this year have forced water use to increase and energy costs to rise, especially for farmers and ranchers. In fact, 98.4% of the state is currently experiencing drought conditions.

The state’s largest electrical source, Rocky Mountain Power, has also proposed raising rates this year. They say the increase stems from high operational costs, inflation, and new capital projects. About 150,000 customers could see an 8.8% increase in their monthly electricity bills, which averages out to about $2 extra to the base rate payment.

WEA The Wyoming Energy Authority.

For low and moderate income families , Millin says the program could be a lifesaver. Household incomes that fall below 150% of the Area Median Income (AMI) are eligible to apply. Those between 80-150% AMI could be reimbursed for up to 80% of their expenses, and for those below 80%, they could be completely compensated.

“All of those kinds of measures that are designed to lower the amount of energy that the household is using, those energy use reductions will result in cost savings for that household,” Millin said.

This is the first time the program will be put into action after getting delayed last year . The $69 million award was conditional, meaning it was dependent on IRA funds. But when Pres. Donald Trump was inaugurated, he paused their distribution . The DOE, responsible for delegating the funds, told Wyoming Public Radio in 2025 that, “a future modification is required to lift conditions on the awards.” The money was scheduled to hit the WEA account in March, 2025, but it’s been on hold since January.

“It was a simple review to make sure that the program aligned with current DOE priorities,” Millin said. “It’s still a little bit of a waiting game and we don’t have a firm date on when rebates will be available here in Wyoming, but we’re looking forward to working with DOE on their process.”

For now, the agency promised to deposit the money in the WEA account, as it already has with multiple states . So far, all but South Dakota have applied.