45th Annual Centennial Valley Art Show

🖼️ Don’t miss the 45th Annual 2026 Centennial Valley Summer Art Show and Sale, a group art exhibition and free public art show featuring original photography, paintings, pottery, stained glass, sculptures, and more from over 20 local and regional artists from rural South East Wyoming including the Centennial Valley and surrounding communities.

📍 The exhibition is hosted by the Centennial Valley Historical Association at the Nici Self Historical Museum in Centennial, Wyoming, located about 30 miles west of Laramie and 45 miles east of Saratoga at 2734 Wyoming Highway 130.

⭐ A portion of the proceeds from every sale is donated to the Nici Self Historical Museum as part of their main annual fundraiser.

📅 The exhibition will be on display and open to the public:

Saturday, July 4th, from 9am to 6pm and

Sunday, July 5th from 9am to 4pm.

💥 Learn more at https://www.niciselfmuseum.com/blog/45th-annual-2026-centennial-valley-art-show-and-sale-fundraiser

👉 Join the event on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1544373837208757

🚂 Learn more about the Nici Self Historical Museum at niciselfmuseum.com