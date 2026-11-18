3rd Street Beautification Public Forum - Laramie
3rd Street Beautification Public Forum - Laramie
Please Join us at the Albany County Public Library on December 16th at 6:00 for a public forum to discuss the design concepts of sculptures that will be added to enhance 3rd Street in Laramie. With a presentation from the artists, followed by a Q&A with the public.
Albany County Public Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Laramie Public Art Coalition
ian.white@laramiepublicart.org
Artist Group Info
Laura Daddad & Tom Drugan
Albany County Public Library
310 S 8th StLaramie, Wyoming 82070