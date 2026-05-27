© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

250 Years | 7 Generations - 2026 Lander Art Center Members Show

250 Years | 7 Generations - 2026 Lander Art Center Members Show

For 23 years, the Members Show has been the work of LAC's community on the walls of LAC's gallery. This is the first year we have given it the full summer to breathe. Fifty-seven contributing artists have answered the call. The work spans every medium the gallery can accommodate: oil, acrylic, watercolor, silver gelatin photography, encaustic wax, scrap metal sculpture, bronze, ceramics, mosaic, fiber collage, dye on silk, chainsaw carving, and more! One piece on the walls was begun in 2014 and finished only this spring.

The theme, 250 Years | 7 Generations, draws on the United States' semiquincentennial year and the Indigenous philosophy of seven generations, asking artists and visitors alike to consider what we are making today for the seven generations to come. Artists were invited to respond through their own medium, history, and place.

Lander Art Center
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Lander Art Center
258 Main Street
Lander, Wyoming 82520
3073325772
https://www.landerartcenter.com/