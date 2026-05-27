250 Years | 7 Generations - 2026 Lander Art Center Members Show

For 23 years, the Members Show has been the work of LAC's community on the walls of LAC's gallery. This is the first year we have given it the full summer to breathe. Fifty-seven contributing artists have answered the call. The work spans every medium the gallery can accommodate: oil, acrylic, watercolor, silver gelatin photography, encaustic wax, scrap metal sculpture, bronze, ceramics, mosaic, fiber collage, dye on silk, chainsaw carving, and more! One piece on the walls was begun in 2014 and finished only this spring.

The theme, 250 Years | 7 Generations, draws on the United States' semiquincentennial year and the Indigenous philosophy of seven generations, asking artists and visitors alike to consider what we are making today for the seven generations to come. Artists were invited to respond through their own medium, history, and place.