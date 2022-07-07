Survey looks to get information on how Bighorn Basin businesses have been affected by flooding and the pandemic

The Cody Country Chamber of Commerce is asking all Bighorn Basin businesses to fill out a survey about how the Yellowstone National Park flooding has impacted them.

Back in 2020, the park closed because of the pandemic and recently it closed for a couple of weeks due to historic flooding that ruined roads and bridges.

The Chamber of Commerce's president Tina Hoebelheinrich said the survey hopes to see how the businesses are doing as a whole after these two big impacts and how they can recover.

"We know here in Cody that not all of our industries are holding the trajectory that they started in May," she said. "And so we're really trying to help them figure out is this just a blip?"

Hoebelheinrich said so far about 90 businesses have replied. She said responses show that businesses are impacted but they are waiting to see what happens in July before they start getting concerned.

"After the COVID closure, our first month back open we were down, like, 56 percent of admissions into Yellowstone," she said. "And then once all of the gates opened, Yellowstone Park went on to have a record breaking year."

Hoebelheinrich said businesses seem to hope that something like this will happen again. This past weekend, Yellowstone reopened the northern loop which gives access to 93 percent of the park. Hoebelheinrich said with this opening, the eastern gate was up to 300 cars per day this past weekend. The survey will be open for another week.